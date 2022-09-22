Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $499.91. 20,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

