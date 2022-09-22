Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Shares Down 9.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 73,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Hudson Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.