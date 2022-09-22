HSBC Downgrades Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Reduce

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AICAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

