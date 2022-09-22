H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.46

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 294505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.94.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

