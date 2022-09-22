HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 134,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,275. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. HP has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.79.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

