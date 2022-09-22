Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %
HOV opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $263.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,742.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 247.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Recommended Stories
