Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 106,380 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $843.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

