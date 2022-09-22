Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $177.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $177.19 million and $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00287257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00109950 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,843,231 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

