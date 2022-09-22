Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 164,426 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $37.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.