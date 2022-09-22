Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.49. Honda Motor shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 15,858 shares changing hands.

HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 589,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 31.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

