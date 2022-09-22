Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.49. Honda Motor shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 15,858 shares changing hands.
HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
