Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HMLP remained flat at $9.23 on Wednesday. 69,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

