HODL Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One HODL coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $12,671.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HODL has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,436.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023415 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00150490 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00277424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00729616 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.
About HODL
HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,949,088,664,614 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HODL
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
