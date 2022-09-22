Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.24

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $909.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

