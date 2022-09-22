Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.24

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $909.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.
Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
