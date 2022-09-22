Hillman Co. Has $28.19 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 13.8% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $307.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

