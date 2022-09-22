Highland Private Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.17. 5,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

