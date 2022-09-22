Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.05 and a 200 day moving average of $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

