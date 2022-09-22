Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 160,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.