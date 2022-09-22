Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.98. 14,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.