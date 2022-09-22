Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 820,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

