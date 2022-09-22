Highland Private Wealth Management Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,290. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $40.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.