Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 172,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

