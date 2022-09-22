Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,110,180. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

