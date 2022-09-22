Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 817,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,131,588. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.