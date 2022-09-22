Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DUK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,168. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

