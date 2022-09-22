Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.38 and its 200 day moving average is $285.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

