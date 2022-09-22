Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 84,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,983. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

