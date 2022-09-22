Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

