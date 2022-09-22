Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VOT traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,092. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $195.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.