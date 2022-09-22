HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

