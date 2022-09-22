HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.