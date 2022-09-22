HFG Advisors Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.06. 34,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,792. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $208.10 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.40.

