Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 390740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

