Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $78.29

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.29, but opened at $75.80. Heska shares last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.
Heska Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Trading of Heska
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
