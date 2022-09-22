Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $78.29

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.29, but opened at $75.80. Heska shares last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Heska

About Heska

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth about $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heska by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heska by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

