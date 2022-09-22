Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($69.39) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.76 ($0.78) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.54 ($62.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,693 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.