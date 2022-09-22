Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,098.62

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,098.62 ($13.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,055 ($12.75). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,062.50 ($12.84), with a volume of 1,076 shares traded.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £81.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,098.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.73.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

