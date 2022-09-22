Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.09

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.