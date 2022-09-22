Hegic Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $283,142.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

