Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.28. Approximately 877,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,232,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.43.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

