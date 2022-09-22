Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Reaches $287,347.80

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $287,347.80 and $14,717.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

