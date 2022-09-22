Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 5.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.