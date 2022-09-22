Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $630.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
