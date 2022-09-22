Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 8,584 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 50,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

