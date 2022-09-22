Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 320. The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 439,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,430,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Haleon Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

