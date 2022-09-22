H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Trading Up 3.6% After Earnings Beat

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99. Approximately 9,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $564,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

