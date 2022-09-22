H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 402,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,296. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

