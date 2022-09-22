GYEN Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $370,564.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN launched on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/gyen.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

