Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Director Anthony Chidoni Sells 10,000 Shares

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 561,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,155. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $871.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

