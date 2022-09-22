Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $14.64 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.