Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $14.64 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
