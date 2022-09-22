GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 25%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 292,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 251,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenSpace Brands

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of GreenSpace Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

