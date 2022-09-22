Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
